Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs after thousands of people broke into warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products.

But the head of civil affairs at COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, provided no details on how much aid would be available. Elad Goren also said Israel has opened two water lines in southern Gaza within the past week. The AP could not independently verify that either line was functioning.Meanwhile, crowded hospitals in Gaza came under growing threat.

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second stage’ of Gaza warPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Israelis to expect a 'long and hard' campaign but stopped short of calling the current incursions an invasion Read more ⮕

US says burden on Israel to distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civiliansIsrael's military has been urged to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, where health officials in the Hamas-run territory say more than 8,000 people have already died. Read more ⮕

US says Israel must protect Gaza civilians as calls for aid growWASHINGTON, United States- Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians, the White House warned Sunday, as world leaders stepped up calls for desperately needed humanitarian aid to reach the war-torn Palestinian territory. Read more ⮕

Gulf states sound alarm on Israel's Gaza ground opsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingIsrael intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingIsrael intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering. Read more ⮕