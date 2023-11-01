Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children: UN

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the strikes have killed 8,525 people, mainly civilians and including more than 3,500 children. “Our gravest fears about the reported numbers of children killed becoming dozens, then hundreds, and ultimately thousands were realised in just a fortnight,” UNICEF spokesman James Elder said.

Without greater humanitarian access into Gaza, “the deaths from the attacks, they could absolutely be the tip of the iceberg”. “Gaza’s water production capacity is a mere five percent of its usual daily output. Child deaths — particularly infants — to dehydration are a growing threat,” he said.

“And if there is no ceasefire, no water, no medicine, and no release of abducted children? Then we hurtle towards even greater horrors afflicting innocent children,” said Elder. UN humanitarian agency spokesman Jens Laerke added: “It’s almost unbearable to think about children buried under rubble, but (with) very little opportunity or possibility for getting them out.”“We have 130 premature infants that are dependent on incubators, of which 61 percent approximately are in the north,” said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier.

