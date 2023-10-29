Gaza civilians should move south where humanitarian efforts 'will be expanding': Israeli military

A boy carries a mattres as Palestinians with their belongings flee to safer areas in Gaza City after Israeli air strikes, on October 13, 2023. - Israel has called for the immediate relocation of 1.1 million people in Gaza amid its massive bombardment in retaliation for Hamas's attacks, with the United Nations warning of"devastating" consequences.

“Tomorrow, the humanitarian efforts to Gaza, led by Egypt and the United States, will be expanding,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement recorded on Saturday.

Israeli warplanes hit 150 'underground targets' in Gaza: armyIsraeli fighter jets struck 150 'underground targets' in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids, the army said Saturday. Read more ⮕

Hamas: Battling Israeli troops on the ground in GazaThe armed wing of Hamas said late Friday its fighters were battling Israeli forces inside Gaza, after Israel said it would expand its ground operations against the Palestinian militant group in the territory. Read more ⮕

Israeli strikes destroy 'hundreds' of Gaza buildings –rescuersIsrael's army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after fierce overnight bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of buildings three weeks into a war sparked by the deadliest attack in the country's history. Read more ⮕

Hamas says battling Israeli troops on the ground in GazaIsraeli military spokesman Major Nir Dinar told AFP: 'Our troops are operating inside Gaza as they did yesterday.' Read more ⮕

