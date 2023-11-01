Gary Valenciano: AI can't replace the human heart

Dubbed as"Mr. Pure Energy," Valenciano said artists have to embrace AI and figure out how they can present their material in an authentic way. "The most important thing is the human heart. It is something that AI will never go through," he said in an interview with CNN Philippines'"To experience the loss of someone, to experience the pain and a broken heart, or going through health challenges, that is something that AI will never experience," he added.

He said songs of OPM band South Border and singers Moira dela Torre and Martin Nievera will always be part of his music career."I only found out about it in the middle of the week before I did my second and third concert in two different states in the US," he said."Oh yes, I'm getting better, friends. I've been given the go signal to exercise and I'm feeling a whole lot better than I did last week," Gary said in his Instagram post last month.

He said his team is planning his 40th anniversary concert in April 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dead at 50

