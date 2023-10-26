Garin sinampahan ng kaso kaugnay ng Dengvaxia

Watch more on iWantTFC Sinampahan na ng mga kasong kriminal si dating Health secretary at kasalukuyang Iloilo Representative Janette Garin kaugnay sa pagbili ng mga Dengvaxia vaccines. Depensa ni Garin, walang anomalya sa pagbili ng mga nasabing bakuna. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 26 Oktubre 2023.
Philippines Headlines
