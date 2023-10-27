Garcia urges police to guard cemeteries

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia ordered the police in Cebu province to guard not only the center of the municipality but also cemeteries in remote areas during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2, 2023. The governor thought that since the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) had declared full alert status in the entire Central Visayas, problems might be averted not only during the election but also during Undas.

Don’t drink too much if you want to be in your right mind because drunk people often seek out conflict).The governor also personally inspected the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to see what needs to be done before the travel rush.Garcia ordered the installation of more air coolers for proper ventilation inside the terminal.

