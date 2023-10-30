G7 to agree on AI code of conduct for companies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BRUSSELS, Belgium – The Group of Seven industrial countries will on Monday, October 30, agree on a code of conduct for companies developing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems, a G7 document showed, as governments seek to mitigate the risks and potential misuse of the technology.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) economies made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States, as well as the European Union, kicked off the process in May at a ministerial forum dubbed the “Hiroshima AI process”. headtopics.com

It “is meant to help seize the benefits and address the risks and challenges brought by these technologies”. Companies should post public reports on the capabilities, limitations and the use and misuse of AI systems, and also invest in robust security controls.

