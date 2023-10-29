G7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food, pressing China

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOKYO, Japan – The Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers called on Sunday, October 29, for the “immediate repeal” of import curbs on Japanese food products, a reference to China’s restrictions after Japan began releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

“We deplore actions to weaponize economic dependencies and commit to build on free, fair, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationships,” said the 10-page statement. China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the G7 statement outside business hours. headtopics.com

China, the world’s top graphite producer, this month announced export curbs on the key material, used in electric vehicle batteries, in another bid to control critical mineral supply in response to challenges over its global manufacturing dominance.

The ministers reaffirmed their concerns on “a wide and evolving range of non-market policies” that include “pervasive, opaque and trade-distortive industrial subsidies” and forced technology transfer, the statement said. headtopics.com

