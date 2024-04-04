G-Dragon to Make Comeback in 2024 with New Music

G-Dragon is set to make a comeback in the second half of 2024 with new music. His agency, Galaxy Corporation, announced that he will be carrying out global activities and activities in Japan are also planned.

G-Dragon's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expired in June 2023. He rose to fame as the leader of BIGBANG and released his first solo album in 2009.

