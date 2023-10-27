G-Dragon, BTS agency deny drug involvement

MANILA, Philippines — Several K-pop agencies denied rumors that their artists were involved in drug cases.

Police are investigating South Korean entertainers over alleged drug use following news that Big Bang's G-Dragon was allegedly booked for drug charges. A post shared by ????????(???) (@xxxibgdrgn) “I'll actively and more sincerely cooperate with the police investigation since I know well that many people are worried about me,” he added."BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumor and is not true in the slightest," Big Hit said, as per the Soompi article.

Big Bang member G-Dragon’s ‘unusual’ behavior at airport gets scrutinized following drug probeK-pop boy band Big Bang member G-Dragon’s “unusual” behavior at the airport is being scrutinized by netizens following his being booked by the police on drug charges. Read more ⮕

Big Bang’s G-Dragon denies using illegal drugsK-pop group Big Bang’s G-Dragon denied allegations that he had used illegal drugs amid the investigation by the police. Read more ⮕

Agencies deny BTS, other K-pop stars involved in drugsSeveral K-pop companies, including the one that manages supergroup BTS, dispelled on Thursday rumors that their artists are involved in drug cases. Read more ⮕

