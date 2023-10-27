G-Dragon, BTS agency deny drug involvement

MANILA, Philippines — Several K-pop agencies denied rumors that their artists were involved in drug cases.
Police are investigating South Korean entertainers over alleged drug use following news that Big Bang's G-Dragon was allegedly booked for drug charges. A post shared by ????????(???) (@xxxibgdrgn) “I'll actively and more sincerely cooperate with the police investigation since I know well that many people are worried about me,” he added."BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumor and is not true in the slightest," Big Hit said, as per the Soompi article.
The concert movie"BTS: Yet to Come" of the K-pop boy band BTS will stream on Prime Video beginning November 9. Reacting to his viral photo showing him with many presents from fans all over the world at his birthday last June 22, the... headtopics.com
A lotto player in Consolacion, Cebu and another in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat won the jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45... Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia...
Balisacan told the reporters on Wednesday, that when supply cannot meet growing demand, prices of goods such as rice and the... EZ2/LVM - 14 4 SUERTRES - 8 2 9 4D Lotto - 9 3 1 8 6/45 Mega Lotto - 4 34 2 28 42 20 P30,052,036.00 6/55 Grand Lotto - 51 50 27 49 11 24 P51,550,894.00 headtopics.com
Retail prices of rice have increased by P2 per kilo amid the rising farmgate price of palay, according to retailers’...A lotto player in Consolacion, Cebu and another in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat won the jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 drawn on Wednesday night.Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia announced Wednesday.