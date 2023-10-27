Future Filipino global leaders recognized at 2023 Jakarta International Model United Nations

Filipino students from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Diplomacy and Governance recreate the ‘Asean handshake.’

A simulation of UN conferences, JMUN—the largest international model of the United Nations in Indonesia—offered the opportunity for global negotiations and diplomacy for the next generation of diplomats.

The participants were assigned to various committees such as the UN Security Council; UN Educational, Social, and Cultural Organization (Unesco); UN Environment Programme (UNEP); and UN Correspondents Association (UNCA). Other embodied entities were the World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization, World Health Organization, Asean, and the Historical Crisis Committee (HCC). headtopics.com

Those from the Consular and Diplomatic Affairs, Diplomacy and International Affairs, plus the Governance and Public Affairs Programs of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Diplomacy and Governance, comprised the Filipino team.

Jewel Vargas and Hanna Dizon, who spoke for the Kingdom of Spain and the Indonesian historical figure and activist Soetan Goenoeng, were hailed as honorable mentions in UNEP and HCC, respectively. Other members of the Philippine delegation included Marie Alcoriza, John Michael Almaden, Julian Binalla, Bryana Calimag, Cyril Carandan, Mae Claveron, Keziah Cuison, Nathaniel De Jesus, Abraham Dizon, and Nico Mata. headtopics.com

