Fury batok Usyk nauswag sa sunod tuig

Si Fury, kinsa gitawag og “The Gypsy King’, nakasinati og gisi sa iyang agtang atol sa split decision nga kadaugan niini batok ni MMA fighter Francis Ngannou niadtong Oktubre 29, 2023.Gumikan niini, nagkinahanglan si Fury og dugang panahon aron makapaalim una mobalik sa training.Sa laing bahin, gipasabot ni Fury nga wala niya gi-underestimate si Ngannou, kinsa nisagubang sa labing una niyang away isip boksidor.
