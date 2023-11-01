Fury batok Usyk nauswag sa sunod tuig

Si Fury, kinsa gitawag og “The Gypsy King’, nakasinati og gisi sa iyang agtang atol sa split decision nga kadaugan niini batok ni MMA fighter Francis Ngannou niadtong Oktubre 29, 2023.Gumikan niini, nagkinahanglan si Fury og dugang pa­nahon aron makapaalim una mobalik sa training.Sa laing bahin, gipasabot ni Fury nga wala niya gi-underestimate si Ngannou, kinsa nisagubang sa labing una niyang away isip boksidor.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Killings, vote-buying mar BSKE anewSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Bus kargado og botante nahaybolSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Nanguryente og isda naunay, pataySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 2 ka polis angol sa aksidenteSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: UP exacts revenge, beats Ateneo 65-60SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Bunye: Empowering Muntinlupa's Residents: The Balai Munti Housing ProjectSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕