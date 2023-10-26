Fun and music at Winford this October

OPM singer-songwriter Dingdong Avanzado headlines Winford Resort & Casino Manila’s music event this October at Hippodrome Bar & Lounge

On October 21, multi-platinum singer songwriter Dingdong Avanzado, aka the Prince of Pinoy Pop, took to the stage of the Hippodrome Bar & Lounge once again with his band The Doorbells. In the ‘90s, his recognition as a legitimate songwriter was cemented when he garnered the Song of the Year and Best Ballad Recording of the Year awards for his composition Paalam Na at the prestigious Awit Awards, and also bagging the Best Dance Recording award for “I Will Be There For You” the succeeding year.

In 2019, Dingdong participated in the historic and much-celebrated Green and Go concert alongside other OPM icons Gary Valenciano, Randy Santiago, and Ogie Alcasid. On October 29, 2:00 p.m., WRCM invites families to the Halloween All-Stars event packed with fun activities, loot bags, games, snacks, and a Best in Costume contest where two winners will enjoy an overnight stay in a deluxe room with breakfast for two. Guests are encouraged to come as their favorite trending character for a chance to win. headtopics.com

