Fully Booked opens first branch in Batangas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.MANILA, Philippines – Bookish Batangueños, read this! Fully Booked opened its first-ever branch in Batangas on Friday, October 27, at

This is the homegrown bookstore’s second branch in Calabarzon, after the branch located in Santa Rosa, Laguna, which opened last June. This branch will house shelves of bestsellers, new releases, classics, stationery, novelty notebooks, and other unique collectibles.Fully Booked’s new Batangas branch adds to the brand’s continuous provincial expansion – they are now present inincluding Bacolod, Baguio, Bataan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Marilao, and Pampanga.

“Even though our nationwide delivery is accessible to bookworms in Batangas, there is an irreplaceable delight in shopping for books in person. We’re glad to bring that experience to our Sto. Tomas branch,” said Jaime Daez, founder and Managing Director of Fully Booked. headtopics.com

To celebrate the new branch’s opening, Fully Booked has branch-exclusive promos for its opening weekend. With a minimum single receipt purchase of P3,000, Batangueño bookworms will receive a free Fully Booked Discount Card that provides a 20% birthday discount and a lifetime 10% discount on d-coded items.Fully Booked’s newest branch at SM City Sto. Tomas is located at the Second Level of the mall located along Maharlika Highway, Barangay San Bartolome in Sto.

