Frozen Suites - Royal Edition Open in Hong Kong Disneyland

Whether you are a “Frozen” fan or not, the newly opened “Frozen Suites – Royal Edition” in Hong Kong Disneyland allows one to build a snowman in their own rooms and more!, in time for the grand opening of the world’s first and only “Frozen-“ themed park in Hong Kong Disneyland, the “Frozen” Suites boast of a spacious floor area, which according to Hong Kong standards, is a “luxury” since land in Hong Kong is considered as among the world’s most expensive.

Recommended for those who want a complete 360-degree “Frozen” experience from the film to the theme park, the suites aim to bring the kingdom of Arendelle right into your very room. The suites, which mark the 10th anniversary of one of Disney’s most successful blockbusters of all time, open electronically using a “Frozen-“ themed keycard. Immediately, a small play area for little Annas and Elsas welcome guests on the right, complete with movie-branded board games and toys, including a toddler-size Olaf with stackable body part

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHİLSTARNEWS: World of Frozen Opens in Hong Kong DisneylandThe World of Frozen , the first " Frozen " theme park in a Disneyland, opens in Hong Kong Disneyland . Fans can buy various merchandise featuring Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Delightful cheesecake creations at Holiday Inn & Suites MakatiA broader look at today’s business

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: 6 delightful cheesecake creations to indulge in at Holiday Inn & Suites MakatiDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: #ONEFOURtheJourney: 14th Anniversary celebration of Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila managed by AccorA broader look at today’s business

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: The Spenglers are back in teaser trailer for 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'It’ll send a chill down your spine.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: The Spenglers are back in 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'Watch the teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, coming soon exclusively to cinemas.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »