From movies to marionettes: an actor swims against the tide

Following a feted four-decade career -- which saw him claim best supporting actor at the French equivalent of the Oscars this year -- the moustachioed star, 58, is increasingly turning from the silver screen to puppetry.

After inheriting last year a collection from his father-in-law, whose family had run one of Liege's famed puppet troupes, he is now looking to set up his own theatre in his backyard with his wife. "A puppet hanging in a library is a dead puppet, you have to give it life, make it play," he told AFP.In an age of computer-enhanced superhero blockbusters and streaming services, the couple might seem to be swimming against the tide.

But Lanners is convinced there is still room for the slower form of entertainment that has always had a special place in this working-class town of 200,000 in eastern Belgium."Cinema killed off puppetry somewhat, but today there are still six fixed and three travelling theatres. headtopics.com

"Puppetry is still very present in the DNA of the people of Liege, and it's the children who come to see it, not the older generations."Another part of the motivation for Lanners, a committed environmentalist, is to get away from what he sees as the unsustainable energy consumption of film sets."We buy the props at flea markets. We paint the sets ourselves on bed sheets."

Lanners and his wife hope to stage two performances each week from January in their 30-seater theatre. Their troupe consists of an impressive series of around 160 characters and animals including donkeys, snakes and dragons, which they will manipulate at arm's length behind the stage. headtopics.com

That is no mean feat, given that some of the puppets can weigh over 10 kilogrammes (20 pounds) and stand 80 centimetres (30 inches) tall.

