From his parents objecting to him playing basketball to officiating in the NBA: the South Korean referee making history

CNN Philippines1 min.

Since switching dunks and free-throws for whistles and ejections, Hwang In-tae has risen up the ranks of global refereeing and in this 2023-24 season, all his hard work will be rewarded as he becomes the first NBA staff referee from outside of North America.

