From Hacienda Isabella, Kuh Ledesma brings I Love OPM to Music Museum

With its success and due to popular demand, as shared by the people behind I Love OPM, the latter will have a repeat come Nov. 25 at the Music Museum. The anticipation for a musical evening began and built up when Kuh took the center stage and performed Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika, a composition by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab with Hajji Alejandro as the original singer. The song won for Ryan and Hajji the grand prize at the first-ever (1978) Metro Manila Popular Music Festival.

Listening to Kuh and watching her perform, you know, always in her element, were somehow like a sneak peek into or even a journey through OPM’s well-loved works. A friend described Kuh’s singing of the classics as a way of breathing “new life into them, adding a unique touch that made them more special.”

I Love OPM was the first gig and musical appearance of Maegan after dealing with and surpassing personal challenges. She had her turn to sing ditties like Rivermaya’s 214 and her own composition, Ama. The concert was one of the opportunities that Maegan needed to get back on track and further nurture her God-given talent for singing.

Given the kind of songs they are associated to, their duet, as another friend put it, “showcased that true talent transcends genre boundaries,” and their voices complemented. It’s safe to say that admirers of OPM and music in general, who trooped to Hacienda Isabella to either watch the show or stay overnight after the performances, appreciate more the beauty of Pinoy music and will continue to support the creatives responsible for its classic and contemporary songs.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.