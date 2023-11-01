From F1 to CR7, oil-rich Saudi Arabia’s sports shopping spree

Saudi Arabia, a mostly desert country where summer temperatures touch 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), raised eyebrows last October when it was chosen to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games. Five years later, the same year as the World Cup, the capital Riyadh will put on the 2034 Asian Games, an Olympic-sized multi-sports event. Hosting an Olympics is the kingdom’s “ultimate goal”, Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal told AFP last August.The glitzy world of F1 zoomed in to Jeddah, the Red Sea city that is a gateway for pilgrims to Mecca, in 2021 with a night race flanking the coastline. It is one of four grands prix to be held in the wealthy Gulf this year.

It opened the floodgates, with Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema joining Al-Ittihad, Neymar leaving Qatar-owned Paris Saint-German for Al-Hilal and a stream of other late-career stars making their way to the Saudi Pro League.

Fans of the long-time “sleeping giant”, who had been at odds with the previous owner for years, celebrated by donning Arab headdresses at St. James’s Park stadium. Newcastle have since enjoyed a lift in fortunes, qualifying for this season’s Champions League.

The deal, which is due to be finalised at the end of December, follows a two-year civil war after LIV poached players for huge sums, prompting the US and European circuits to rule them ineligible for certain tournaments including, in the case of Europe, the Ryder Cup.

Anthony Joshua, another British heavyweight, has fought twice in Saudi, earning a big payday each time while swatting off criticism over alleged sportswashing.

