From F1 to CR7, oil-rich Saudi Arabia's sports shopping spree

The event, which has already earned the wrath of environmental campaigners, will be held at NEOM, an under-construction $500 billion megacity that is planning a year-round winter sports complex. The 2022 edition was overshadowed by an attack by Huthi rebels from Yemen, Saudi's war-torn neighbor, that left oil facilities belching black smoke within sight of the circuit during practice sessions.Saudi Arabian clubs -- backed by the Public Investment Fund sovereign wealth vehicle -- have been on an extraordinary buying spree this year, starting with Al-Nassr's signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal said to total 400 million euros.
In October 2021, well before the Pro League's acquisitions, a Saudi-funded consortium completed its takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle United following a protracted wrangle with regulators.
Meanwhile Saudi Arabia will host the Club World Cup at the end of December as well as the 2027 Asian Cup, now a dress rehearsal for the World Cup. It is also bidding to hold the women's Asian Cup in 2026.Saudi money has changed the face of professional golf after the upstart LIV Golf, following a legal battle with the established US PGA and European tours, announced a shock merger with its rivals in June.
Former world number one Dustin Johnson has been one of the prime beneficiaries, scooping $35 million in prize money in the inaugural season -- on top of a reported $150 million just for agreeing to play.When world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury won a split-decision in a non-title bout with MMA star Francis Ngannou on Saturday, it was just the latest high-profile fight in Saudi Arabia.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Crisostomo, Macario cop taekwondo bronzes in World Combat GamesJuvenile Crisostomo and Justine Macario picked up a taekwondo bronze to add to the Philippine harvest in the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Monday.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕