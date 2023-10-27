HEAD TOPICS

From country to pop, 2014 nostalgia to 2023 reality — it's time for Taylor Swift's '1989'

 / Source: TheManilaTimes

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift's reimagined '1989' is here, the album that ushered in the first Peak Swift era — revisited at the height of her massive pop culture dominance.

Source

TheManilaTimes

Released in 2014 and named for her birth year, the original '1989' signified a sonic rebirth. Swift had shed the Nashville country roots of her first four studio albums and announced herself a full-fledged pop superstar.

Previous 'Taylor's Version' releases have been more than conventional rerecordings, arriving with new music, Easter eggs and visuals that deepen understanding of her work. The project — the fourth of six rereleases — was instigated by music manager Scooter Braun's purchase and sale of her early catalog and represents Swift's effort to control her own songs and how they're used.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:TheManilaTimes »