From country to pop, 2014 nostalgia to 2023 reality — it's time for Taylor Swift's '1989'

Released in 2014 and named for her birth year, the original '1989' signified a sonic rebirth. Swift had shed the Nashville country roots of her first four studio albums and announced herself a full-fledged pop superstar.

Previous 'Taylor's Version' releases have been more than conventional rerecordings, arriving with new music, Easter eggs and visuals that deepen understanding of her work. The project — the fourth of six rereleases — was instigated by music manager Scooter Braun's purchase and sale of her early catalog and represents Swift's effort to control her own songs and how they're used.