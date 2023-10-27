From chubby kid to bodybuilder: Cebuano’s inspiring journey

IN A remarkable transformation journey, Cebuano Grant Ramone Rama Bucaj, currently residing in Slovenia, has emerged as a successful bodybuilder, representing the Philippines in an international bodybuilding competition.Grant’s journey began as a young, chubby kid with a penchant for his mom’s delicious cooking. While not initially inclined towards sports, he occasionally played tennis and basketball. “I loved to eat. My mom can cook and I loved and still love her food.

Grant explored several gyms before landing at California Gym Slovenia, owned by bodybuilding champion and IBFF founder Dušan Madzarovič. Under his guidance, Grant’s bodybuilding aspirations soared. Inspired by his mentor’s achievements and his dedication to nurturing aspiring bodybuilders, Grant dedicated himself to rigorous training, safe lifting and proper nutrition.

