From Cebu to Davao, moms enjoy exciting activities, giveaways from Surf

Wais moms were more than ecstatic to hear this good news, as this means a better laundry experience for them. With Surf’s improved cleaning powers, they can also have more precious time to spend with their families, especially as the school year starts.

To add more fun to the visit, there was a recorida and at every stop, attendees played the roleta where they get to win a Surf prize or two. It was a day of fun for everyone!moms in Davao came at the Davao Wais Barangayarn last July 21 as everyone was excited to see what’s new with Surf.

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu once again raises a toast to couples seeking to tie the knot with the return of the Something Blu:... Para lumago ang kita ng mga palaro ng Philippine Charity­ Sweepstakes Office, inutusan ni Interior Sec. Benhur Abalos ang kapulisan na buwagin at kasuhan ang ope­rations ng e-lotto sa Pinas.Para lumago ang kita ng mga palaro ng Philippine Charity­ Sweepstakes Office, inutusan ni Interior Sec. Benhur Abalos ang kapulisan na buwagin at kasuhan ang ope­rations ng e-lotto sa Pinas. headtopics.com

Read more:

PhilstarNews »

A union of fashion, power & modernityA walk through the main gallery of the De La Salle-College of St. Read more ⮕

Design as healer, innovator, and gamechangerDesign Week Philippines 2023 concludes a week-long celebration of the power of design Read more ⮕

Aboitiz Power: World Sustainability DayDefining the News Read more ⮕

AboitizPower renews power supply deal with Max’s Group commissaryDefining the News Read more ⮕

NEA to activate power situation monitoring system for BSKETHE National Electrification Administration (NEA) is set to activate its 24-hour power situation monitoring system on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). Read more ⮕

DOE: Enough power for village pollsDefining the News Read more ⮕