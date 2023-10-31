From ‘bongbong’ rockets to smart drones

Just recently installed to his four-star rank, Brawner’s mettle is being tested in the face of the renewed challenges to our Philippine vessels on its latest re-supply mission to Ayungin Shoal last Oct. 22. These Chinese Coast Guard ships “intentionally” bumped from behind not just one but two of our Philippine flagged vessels en route to BRP Sierra Madre. This is the moribund Philippine Navy ship that has been serving as our own military outpost in Ayungin Shoal.

Incidentally, PBBM has designated Locsin as Special Envoy of the President to the People’s Republic of China for Special Concerns in concurrent capacity since August this year. Locsin’s designation came after the China Coast Guard blocked and fired water cannons at Philippine vessels on a resupply mission.

Teodoro and Brawner have been closely coordinating with the leaderships of the 19th Congress to support legislative measures to accomplish the “Revised Horizon-3,” or the continuing requirements of the AFP Modernization Program. The proposed Philippine Defense Industry Development Act was, in fact, recently added to the priority administration bills in the list drawn up in the last meeting of PBBM with the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

Brawner cited as example the advantage of the Philippines in its deep bench of skilled information technology workers and engineers to produce smart drones that can also be used to launch missiles. According to Brawner, there was a time private Philippine companies used to manufacture the AFP rifles, ammunitions and other equipment.

