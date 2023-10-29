Fritz Biagtan, Mark Abelardo earn big wins at ONE Friday Fights 38

The 28-year-old was ruthless with his right knee strike that landed straight to the Indian’s liver before following it up with a brutal right hook that sent Bhardwaj’s mouthpiece flying and forced the hand of referee Muhammad Sulaiman to wave the fight off at the 1:13 mark of round one.
“I needed to finish him in the first round,” the Filipino flyweight out of T-Rex MMA said of his mentality in this fight. “I overcommitted and that’s why I was taken down, but I still managed to get up and get the finish.”
Biagtan’s superb win earned him a THB 350,000 (est. PHP 550,000) bonus, while remaining undefeated in two fights at The Home of Martial Arts. Meanwhile, Mark “Tyson” Abelardo pulled off an amazing comeback and scored a shocking second round technical knockout win over Georgy “Tiger” Shahruramazanov. headtopics.com
Mark “Tyson” Abelardo pulls off an amazing comeback via a second round TKO over Georgy “Tiger” Shahruramazanov. (ONE Championship) The Fil-Kiwi connected with a superb left hook to the Russian’s jaw and followed it up with a barrage of punches to end the fight at the 4:43 mark of round two.
“I’m just at a loss for words. I just had to believe in myself. I was dropped twice but I just believed in myself and my teammates told me to weather the storm and that’s what I did,” he said. Abelardo survived two huge spinning back kicks and refused to give up while being in an inopportune position as Shahruramazanov desperately tried to grapple his way to a win. headtopics.com
This gutsy performance allowed the Fairtex Gym bet to earn back-to-back victories after his triumph over Taron Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 15 last May.
