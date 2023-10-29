‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies at 54

First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.
Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wisecracking Chandler Bing on the wildly popular “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Perry experienced health problems including a burst colon in 2018 due to his drug usage, which required multiple surgeries and the use of a colostomy bag for months after.
He wrote: “People would be surprised to know that I have mostly been sober since 2001. Save for about sixty or seventy little mishaps over the years.” Warner Bros. TV, which produced “Friends,” wrote: “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all.Perry was born in Massachusetts in 1969, and was raised between Montreal and Los Angeles after his parents separated. headtopics.com
In the 1980s, Perry had guest roles in popular shows such as “Charles in Charge” and “Growing Pains.”Perry’s character – the group’s most sarcastic and quick-witted, but occasionally awkward and insecure, member – quickly became a fan favorite.
