Friends star Luke Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles

The 54-year-old, known for his role as Chandler Bing in 'Friends,' which aired from 1994-2004, was found dead six days ago.'The service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near Warner Bros. Studios,' People reported, citing an unidentified source. It said the funeral service lasted around two hours.Forest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery in the Hollywood Hills popular with celebrities, did not respond to AFP's request for confirmation.

Several other US media outlets, including celebrity news website TMZ, also reported that Perry was laid to rest at a 'low key' funeral attended by castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.Perry's mother, father and stepfather also attended, according to the media reports.The cause of Perry's death is not yet known. An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the results of toxicology tests have not yet been released.TMZ cited sources saying that no illicit drugs were found at his home, although several medications were discovered including anti-depressants and anxiety medication.Perry had battled addiction and serious health problems for years

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: 'Friends' stars attend Matthew Perry's funeralJennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were at the private service held at Los Angeles' Forest Lawn Memorial Park - Hollywood Hills near Warner Bros. Studios where 'Friends' was filmed.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los AngelesPerry, who played wise-cracking Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004, was found dead in his Los Angeles home, generating an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow celebrities

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

CNN PHILIPPINES: Matthew Perry was ‘happy and vibrant’ the day prior to his death, friend saysThe day before he died Matthew Perry was photographed having lunch with a woman who is now speaking out about their get together.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

CNN PHILIPPINES: Matthew Perry foundation established in his honor to help people with addictionA foundation has been established in Matthew Perry’s name with the goal of helping people 'struggling with the disease of addiction.'

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

PHILSTARNEWS: How Jodi, Gabbi became real-life friends while filming Unbreak My HeartThe romantic-drama series Unbreak My Heart is now down to its last few weeks but the bond that its lead actresses — Jodi Sta. Maria and Gabbi Garcia — were able to form while filming it will continue in real life.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

SUNSTARONLINE: Biktima sa lugos, suspek 'FB friends'SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »