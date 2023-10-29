‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies from alleged drowning

Angelica VillanuevaAmerican-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. He was 54.

Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his home and could not be revived. Law enforcement said there were no signs of foul play. Perry was best known for his portrayal of the sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing on Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. The show was a massive success, and Perry and his co-stars became some of the most popular celebrities in the world.

Perry starred in the sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. Perry cited that he had a long history of battling addiction to painkillers and alcohol. He attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions, and in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” he described his struggles going through detox 65 times and spending $9 million in attempts to get sober. headtopics.com

Perry also experienced health problems due to his drug usage, including a burst colon in 2018. He dedicated his memoir to “all of the sufferers out there,” and wrote in the prologue: “I should be dead.”

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry diesMatthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' has been found dead at his home, US media reported Saturday. He was 54. Read more ⮕

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54: US media'Friends' star Matthew Perry has been found dead at his home, US media reported Saturday. He was 54. Read more ⮕

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54: US mediaLOS ANGELES (AFP) - Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' was found dead at his home Saturday, US media reported. He was 54. Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies from alleged drowningDefining the News Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies at 54A representative for the actor confirms his death to NBC News Read more ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at 54LOS ANGELES: Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series 'Friends,' has died. He was 54. Read more ⮕