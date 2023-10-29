'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54: US media

Perry had battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom"Friends," was found dead at his home Saturday, US media reported. He was 54.

The LA Times and TMZ, which first reported the news, both said there were no signs of foul play, citing anonymous sources. Perry had battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

Perry experienced health problems including a burst colon in 2018 due to his drug usage, which required a seven-hour surgery and the use of a colostomy bag for months after. TMZ reported that no drugs were found at the scene on Saturday. It said Perry was found by his assistant, who called 911. headtopics.com

