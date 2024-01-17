Fresh Mineral Water from Bhutan's Himalayan Foothills

Monsoon rains have finally passed and floods blocking the lone dirt road have retreated enough for a small truck to climb these Himalayan foothills to a gurgling spring. It spews water so fresh that people here call it nectar. Workers inside a small plant ferry sleek glass bottles along a conveyer. The bottles, filled with a whoosh of this natural mineral water, are labeled, packed into cases and placed inside a truck for a long ride.

Ganesh Iyer, who heads the operation, watches like a nervous dad, later pulling out his phone, as any proud parent might, to show the underground cavern the waters have formed in this pristine kingdom, the world’s last Shangri-La. Before being deployed to distant villages to distribute water, a driver of a water tanker cools off with a bath in Sapgaon, northeast of Mumbai, India, Saturday, May 6, 2023. India has been hit with extreme heat this spring and summer, increasing the country’s desperation for water. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) This is no ordinary wate





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MWSS confident in sufficient water supply despite El Niño threatThe Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) expressed confidence that the country's water supply next year will be sufficient despite the threat of El Niño. MWSS reported surpassing its collection target at the Angat Reservoir with 214 meters of available water, stating that it has prepared extensively for the looming dry spell.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict enters 100th day as Netanyahu vows to destroy militant groupThe war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 100th day, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to destroy the militant group. The conflict has caused a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of deaths in Gaza and fears of wider regional fighting. Fresh strikes have also hit Iran-backed Huthis in Yemen, who have threatened more attacks in support of Gaza.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict enters 100th day with no end in sightThe war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 100th day, causing a humanitarian crisis and fears of wider regional conflict. Fresh strikes hit Iran-backed Huthis in Yemen in support of Gaza. The war in Gaza was triggered by a Hamas attack resulting in significant casualties in Israel.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Coca-Cola Philippines Strengthens Commitment to Environmental SustainabilityCoca-Cola Philippines concludes 2023 with significant progress in its commitment to environmental sustainability and enters 2024 with an increased resolve to accelerate its efforts. The company launched the “May Ikabobote Pa” initiative to inspire behavior change among consumers regarding recycling and expanded partnerships for a circular economy. Additionally, the Coca-Cola Company unveiled its 2030 Water Security Strategy.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

China and US Conduct Rival Patrols in South China SeaChina and the US have raised tensions in the South China Sea by conducting rival patrols in the disputed waters, supporting conflicting territorial claims. Recent incidents involved Chinese coast guard vessels using water cannons or lasers on Filipino boats.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Cebu City Government Occupies MCWD Building Without Paying RentThe Cebu City Government has been utilizing and occupying a building owned by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) located across the Cebu City Hall for more than five months. However, since both parties have yet to agree on the lease rates, the City has not paid any rent, according to MCWD board of directors chairman Jose Daluz III.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »