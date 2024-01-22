French AWACS Squadron Conducts Surveillance Mission over Romania

The commander of France’s AWACS squadron, a lieutenant colonel named Richard, talks to crew members aboard one of the four French surveillance planes as it flies a 10-hour mission Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, to eastern Romania for the NATO military alliance. Because of French security concerns, The Associated Press was only able to identify him and other military personnel aboard the flight by their ranks and first names. Lt. Col.

Richard said the powerful radars aboard AWACS surveillance planes give them a “God’s eye view.” ABOARD A FRENCH AIR FORCE AWACS—Off in the distance, Ukraine, fighting for its survival. Seen from up here, in the cockpit of a French air force surveillance plane flying over neighboring Romania, the snow-dusted landscapes look deceptively peaceful. The dead from Russia’s war, the shattered Ukrainian towns and mangled battlefields, aren’t visible to the naked eye through the clouds. But French military technicians riding farther back in the aircraft, monitoring screens that display the word “secret” when idle, have a far more penetrating vie





French President Macron Reshuffles Cabinet, Tilts to the RightFrench President Emmanuel Macron replaces foreign minister and maintains other key figures in a cabinet reshuffle that leans towards the right. All top ministries remain in the hands of men.

Myanmar Pro-Democracy Fighters Use Drones to Challenge Military's DominanceA squad of Myanmar pro-democracy fighters works quickly to ready drones for an attack on a nearby military base, the latest target in a wave of aerial assaults that has helped turn the war against the junta.

Philippines commemorates 127th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal's martyrdomToday, the Philippines marks the 127th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal, an advocate of reform but not revolution, who was shot by a firing squad for sedition, conspiracy, and rebellion.

North Korea Conducts Live-Fire Drills Near Maritime BorderNorth Korea conducted live-fire drills on its western coast near the maritime border with South Korea. Seoul's military issued a stern warning and urged North Korea to stop immediately. No casualties were reported.

US Conducts Fifth Strike Against Houthi Rebel Sites in YemenUS forces continue strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen as attacks on vessels in the Red Sea persist. The latest strikes destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles.

