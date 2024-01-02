Freelance Technicians Find Success with Teko App

Before they joined Teko, the largest network of freelance technicians in the country, Benjo and Jomar were working as appliance technicians with the major appliance service companies. Although they were fully employed, the two technicians were receiving the minimum wage rate. In fact, Jomar used to transfer from one appliance service center to another hoping to get a bigger salary. However, these companies paid their technicians almost the same rate.

But Benjo and Jomar’s fate took a 360-degree turnaround when their friends urged them to check the Teko app. Teko is now the largest network of freelance technicians in the country composed of over 3,000 partner technicians, according to Teko COO and co-founder Chris Teodoro. In 2018, Benjo checked out the Teko app that eventually provided significant changes in his work and family life. “By joining Teko, my life improved tremendously as I am now earning above the minimum wage,” he said in Filipin





