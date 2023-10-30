‘Freddy’s’ terrifies box office with huge opening

New horror filmshot to the top of the North American box office this pre-Halloween weekend, taking in an estimated $78 million – a frighteningly good opening for a film also available via streaming., made it an instant winner for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, which spent just $20 million to make the video game-based film – which is also streaming on Universal’s Peacock service.

The film, chronicling three of the superstar’s concerts, has taken in $149.3 million in North America and $53 million abroad, making it the first concert film ever to pass the $200 million mark globally.Killers of the Flower Moonstar in the dark story about the 1920s murders of Native Americans by evildoers coveting their oil wealth., which looks at people’s near-death experiences, took in $5.1 million for Angel Studios.

