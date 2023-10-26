Franchise meetings

The Philippine Franchise Association hosts the twin meetings of the World Franchise Council (WFC) and the Asia Pacific Franchise Confederation (APFC) from Oct. 25 to 27, coinciding with the Franchise Asia Philippines 2023 International Expo on Oct. 27 to 29 at the SMX Convention Center Manila with the theme ‘Fun.Friendship.Franchising.
Alegria Sibal-Limjoco and chairman emeritus Samie Lim with international delegates from Brazil, Britain, China, Colombia, Egypt, Finland, Hungary, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Taiwan and UAE.