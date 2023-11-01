Francesca M comforts mom Abegail Rait after losing in barangay elections

She congratulated the winners on Facebook and expressed her gratitude to the people who supported her. “It is with humble appreciation to all the supporters who fought for us a good battle and rest assured that we are one in serving goodwill with earnest effort to find ways to make our better community to come together,” she said.

Prior to the elections, Abegail and Francesca trended on social media after they claimed in an episode of "Pinoy Pawnstars" that they were related to the late Francis Magalona. From Cebu to Davao, moms enjoy exciting activities, giveaways from SurfExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!Michelle Dee is the Philippine bet for the 72nd edition of Miss Universe in El Salvador. She is competing with 89 equally...

Dahil sa inaasahang hindi paglalaro nina top scorers Mikey Williams at RR Pogoy ay kailangang tibayan ng TNT Tropang Giga... Umiskor sina Prince Carlos, Miguel Oczon at Will Gozum ng pinagsamang 52 points sa 77-73 pagdaig ng College of St. Benilde sa University of Perpetual Help System DALTA sa second round ng NCAA Season 99 men’s...rMatapos magpamalas ng all-around plays nitong linggo, kinilala ang kontribusyon nina Kevin Quiambao at Tantoy Ferrer sa patuloy na pagragasa ng De La Salle Green Archers at UST Growling Tigresses.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Violence mars election day in BARMM provincesZAMBOANGA CITY: Over a dozen people were killed and wounded in separate gun attacks on Monday, October 30, in southern Philippines where voters trooped to polling precincts to elect their village officials.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Reelected village chair in Iloilo survives gun attackILOILO CITY – A reelected barangay captain, his wife, and poll watchers survived a gun attack by a losing candidate in the barangay elections in Lambunao, Iloilo on Monday, October 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: From Makati to Taguig: Barangay Rizal residents cast votesResidents arrive to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Barangay Rizal, a newly designated barangay in Taguig City on Monday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Meralco says no power issues during barangay, SK pollsMeralco said no major power interruptions took place during the Barangay and SK elections.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: PNP nanindigang mapayapa ang pagdaraos ng BSKE 2023Nanindigan ang Philippine National Police na naging mapayapa sa kabuuan ang barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕