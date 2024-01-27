Francel Margareth Padilla, the new spokesperson for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, talks about her new role and career as a woman in the military. Padilla started her military career in the late '90s while studying engineering at the University of Santo Tomas. Her older brother, who was a cadet at the Philippine Military Academy, encouraged her to take the medical exam. Padilla passed the exam and eventually became a Group Commander of the Media and Civil Affairs Group.
