France’s ‘getaway king’ Faid given 14-year sentence

Paris – A career criminal and self-described “freedom addict” who escaped a French jail in a hijacked helicopter was sentenced to a further 14 years in prison on Thursday.

When he arrived in the dock, wearing a smile and a blue sweater, Faid joked with some of his 11 co-defendants, among them his 65-year-old brother Rachid, who he greeted with a kiss. As his previous sentences for robbery and jailbreak were due to run to 2046, he could now be in prison until 2060.

A third brother, 63-year-old Brahim, who was inside the visiting rooms with Redoine at the time, swore during the seven-week trial that he had not known of the plan. Three of Redoine Faid’s nephews, who helped him during his escape and time on the run, were sentenced to two, six and eight years in prison. headtopics.com

On July 1, 2018, two men posing as flying school students forced a helicopter instructor at gunpoint to fly them to the jail. Faid, nicknamed the “getaway king”, chose to remain silent during the investigation, to protest conditions in the prison.

Faid, who had escaped from prison once before for six weeks in 2013, said he was aware of “the damage done by that call to freedom”.Faid said he was “not trying to trivialize what happened” and that he wanted to ask the helicopter pilot, not present in court, for forgiveness. headtopics.com

