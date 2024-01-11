HEAD TOPICS

France Drops Renewables Targets in Favor of Nuclear Power

France is moving forward with a major energy policy bill that drops renewables targets and prioritizes nuclear power.

First, Agence France Presse reports that France is moving forward (backward?) with a major energy policy bill that drops from its energy policy renewables targets for solar and wind power and other renewables. The bill will prioritize and reaffirm France's commitment and return to nuclear power to ensure energy sovereignty for the country.

