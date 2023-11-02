France 'concerned' by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp

Israeli strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice in two days, killing and wounding dozens, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.“France is deeply concerned about the very heavy toll on the Palestinian civilian population from the Israeli strikes against the Jabalia camp, and expresses its compassion for the victims,” the government said in a press release.

Paris reiterated a call for “an immediate humanitarian truce so that aid can reach those who need it in a sustainable, safe and adequate way”.Hamas gunmen stormed across the border from Gaza on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, mainly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministryDILG backs plan to file charges vs. teachers, cops over delays in BSKE

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: France 'concerned' by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee campPARIS, France - France said Wednesday that it was 'deeply concerned' about Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip's largest refugee camp, calling for a humanitarian pause to allow aid through.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Catastrophic damage after second Israeli airstrike hits Gaza refugee campIsraeli strikes targeting Hamas commanders and the militant group’s infrastructure in the densely populated Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza have left catastrophic damage and killed a large number of people, according to eyewitnesses and medics in the enclave.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Catastrophic damage after second Israeli airstrike hits Gaza refugee campA second IDF strike hit the Falluja neighborhood of the same refugee camp on Wednesday. The massive blast destroyed several buildings, with video from the site showing a deep crater and people digging through the rubble searching for bodies.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: First evacuees leave Gaza as Israeli offensive intensifiesA first group of injured evacuees from Gaza crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a Qatari-mediated deal, Egyptian media and a source at the border said, as Israeli forces pressed their battle against Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israeli military jets strike Gaza camp, says Hamas commander killedAn Israel Defense Forces statement says the strike by fighter jets on Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militantsSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕