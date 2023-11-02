France 'concerned' by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp

This combination of handout satellite images released by Maxar Technology and created on November 1, 2023, shows (L) an overview of the Jabalia refugee camp on October 31, 2023 and the destruction in the same camp after it was hit by an Israeli strike.

Israeli strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice in two days, killing and wounding dozens, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory."France is deeply concerned about the very heavy toll on the Palestinian civilian population from the Israeli strikes against the Jabalia camp, and expresses its compassion for the victims," the government said in a press release.

Paris reiterated a call for"an immediate humanitarian truce so that aid can reach those who need it in a sustainable, safe and adequate way".Hamas gunmen stormed across the border from Gaza on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel's retaliatory bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, mainly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry.

