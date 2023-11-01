FPRRD abstains from BSKE voting

Paolo Duterte cast his vote at Catalunan Grande Elementary School, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte voted at Catigan Elementary School in Toril.Meanwhile, Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go exercised his voting right at Buhangin Central Elementary School. Go said that President Duterte was unable to vote due to a recent long-distance trip.The BSKE, which had been postponed for five years due to various reasons, finally took place on October 30, 2023.

