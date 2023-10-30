Fourth batch of Filipinos arrive from Israel

In a press briefing, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac said that 250 more Filipinos in Israel have requested repatriation, but this could still go up in the coming weeks. At least 130 applications are already being processed, Cacdac added.

Foreign Undersecretary Jose De Vega said during the same press briefing that around 57 Filipinos remain at the Rafah border crossing near Egypt -- the only exit point and humanitarian corridor for civilians looking to flee Israel’s continued bombing of Gaza.

There are, however, nine Filipino nationals who chose to remain in Gaza City, the central target of Israeli airstrikes, De Vega said. The Philippines has officially tallied four Filipinos killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestine — a death toll that made the country’s ambassador to the United Nations abstain from voting in favor of a call for a truce. headtopics.com

