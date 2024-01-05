Four Filipinos Appointed as Members of the Permanent Court of Arbitration

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that four new Filipino members have been appointed to the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, Netherlands. The PCA is an intergovernmental organization that resolves international disputes through arbitration and peaceful means. The appointment of the four Filipinos was confirmed by the PCA's International Bureau.





