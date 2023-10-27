Foundry for AI by Rackspace Partners with Straits Interactive to Launch AI Data Protection Officer on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Development of the APJ’s first AI Data Protection Officer Assistant with Rackspace Technology’s secure multicloud solutions and integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service— a leading end-to-end, hybrid multicloud technology solutions company, has partnered with Straits Interactive, a leader in data protection and governance as-a-service, to create an AI Data Protection Officer (DPO) Assistant with on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

Straits Interactive and Rackspace Technology will offer joint solutions that include AI-enabled multicloud solutions integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Purview for data governance as part of its Capabara Capability-as-a-Service platform services. These solutions will enable organizations to harness generative AI for business transformation.

The AI DPO Assistant, one of the first in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, is a chatbot powered by generative AI as part of Straits Interactive’s suite of services within Capabara, The Capabara platform is a proprietary Capability-as-a-Service that offers a comprehensive solution for organizations to develop, govern, and manage digital transformation goals while ensuring the safe and responsible use of generative AI. headtopics.com

“Straits Interactive is proud to partner with Rackspace and Microsoft in our aim to accelerate the adoption of generative AI for small and medium enterprise subject matter experts. The Capabara platform and the AI Assistant chatbot transform and optimize Straits’ efficiency and productivity, and we are excited to share this technology,” said Kevin Shepherdson, CEO of Straits Interactive.

The AI DPO Assistant chatbot guides organizations, especially SMEs, in data governance and navigating data protection requirements. Built on the Microsoft Azure Open AI Service, the chatbot securely stores data in a multicloud environment by Rackspace Technology. The AI DPO Assistant will: headtopics.com

