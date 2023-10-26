Fortune Life recognizes outstanding educators at the Gintong Parangal para sa Edukasyon Awards

2023 Gintong Parangal para sa Edukasyon – Pamumuno Awardees (front, L-R): Jordan D. Solatorio, PhD; Dennis B. Masangcay, PhD; Ruth L. Estacio, PhD, CESO VI; Cynthia B. Tablang, EdD; Guro Awardees: Anna-Liza S. Jimenez; Marybeth O. Arcenas; Florence P. Alicante, EdD (Honorable Mention)
IN an inspiring celebration of dedication and excellence, Fortune Life Insurance Co., Inc. (Fortune Life), in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and Marylindbert International (MLB), recognized outstanding educators and administrators at the 11 Awards. The event, in celebration of National Teachers’ Month, took place at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan, DepEd Central office, Meralco Ave., Pasig City, on October 3.
Leading the guests were Former Education Secretary Leonor “Liling” Magtolis-Briones and Pasig City District Rep. and House Committee on Education Chairman Roman T. Romulo, with his wife Shalani Soledad-Romulo. Also present were PRC Board Member Dr. Paraluman R. Giron, DepEd Assistant Regional Director for NCR Cristito A. Eco, former DTI Undersecretary Abdulgani M. Macatoman and Rotary Club of Manila Vice President Reginald T. Yu. headtopics.com
Former Secretary Briones praised the Cabangon family’s program through Fortune Life for promoting the vital values of hard work and discipline, especially in a time when the world is obsessed with shortcuts.
Congressman Romulo commended this year’s awardees for rising above thousands of educators across the country to emerge as the best examples. To the Cabangon family, Romulo remarked, “maraming salamat sa binibigay ninyong parangal sa ating mga guro, mga superintendent.” He encouraged the awardees to continue inspiring their fellow educators. awardees, for embodying the values of hard work and discipline as they strived to improve the quality of education in our country. headtopics.com
