Fortune Life recognizes outstanding educators at the Gintong Parangal para sa Edukasyon Awards

2023 Gintong Parangal para sa Edukasyon – Pamumuno Awardees (front, L-R): Jordan D. Solatorio, PhD; Dennis B. Masangcay, PhD; Ruth L. Estacio, PhD, CESO VI; Cynthia B. Tablang, EdD; Guro Awardees: Anna-Liza S. Jimenez; Marybeth O. Arcenas; Florence P. Alicante, EdD (Honorable Mention)

IN an inspiring celebration of dedication and excellence, Fortune Life Insurance Co., Inc. (Fortune Life), in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and Marylindbert International (MLB), recognized outstanding educators and administrators at the 11 Awards. The event, in celebration of National Teachers’ Month, took place at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan, DepEd Central office, Meralco Ave., Pasig City, on October 3.

Leading the guests were Former Education Secretary Leonor “Liling” Magtolis-Briones and Pasig City District Rep. and House Committee on Education Chairman Roman T. Romulo, with his wife Shalani Soledad-Romulo. Also present were PRC Board Member Dr. Paraluman R. Giron, DepEd Assistant Regional Director for NCR Cristito A. Eco, former DTI Undersecretary Abdulgani M. Macatoman and Rotary Club of Manila Vice President Reginald T. Yu. headtopics.com

Former Secretary Briones praised the Cabangon family’s program through Fortune Life for promoting the vital values of hard work and discipline, especially in a time when the world is obsessed with shortcuts.

Congressman Romulo commended this year’s awardees for rising above thousands of educators across the country to emerge as the best examples. To the Cabangon family, Romulo remarked, “maraming salamat sa binibigay ninyong parangal sa ating mga guro, mga superintendent.” He encouraged the awardees to continue inspiring their fellow educators. awardees, for embodying the values of hard work and discipline as they strived to improve the quality of education in our country. headtopics.com

Gabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat Para sa Bayaning Atletang PilipinoGabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat Para sa Bayaning Atletang Pilipino Read more ⮕

Mga atletang Pinoy na nanalo ng medalya sa Asian Games ginawaran ng parangalGinawaran ng parangal at cash incentives ang mga atletang Pinoy na nanalo ng medalya sa 2023 Asian Games. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears says she’s ‘roaring back to life’ in her new memoirBritney Spears is redefining what freedom means to her after over a decade of feeling like she didn’t have control of her own life. Read more ⮕

Life on Earth under 'existential threat': climate scientistsClimate change poses an 'existential threat' to life on Earth, prominent scientists warned Tuesday, in an assessment on this year's avalanche of heat records and weather extremes. Read more ⮕

Altas pump life to semis aspiration, rip KnightsUniversity of Perpetual Help woke up from a deep three-quarter slumber and blitzed past Letran, 73-61, to get back into Final 4 contention in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday. Read more ⮕

Noli features real-life horror stories in 'Kababalaghan: Pagkagat ng Dilim'It’s that time of that year again as Kabayan Noli De Castro delivers a new batch of hair-raising true-to-life stories in the fifth edition of his Halloween special “Kababalaghan: Pagkagat ng Dilim” this Sunday (Oct. 29). Read more ⮕