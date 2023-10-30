Fortea's timely return helps Maroons get back at Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines — Terrence Fortea finally made his anticipated return to the UP Fighting Maroons this UAAP Season 86 in the most crucial of times, as he provided quality minutes in a 65-60 win over rivals Ateneo at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Before Sunday, Fortea last played in the UAAP in Game 3 of the Season 85 finals, where UP lost to Ateneo after taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Fortea hopes to consistently see action for the Fighting Maroons in the final stretch of eliminations as UP seeks to end their redemption run with a UAAP title.Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioOverexcitement may have played a part in Blue Eagle Chris Koon’s worst game in the UAAP Season 86 so far, Ateneo head...

The Pilipinas Super League is starting its new season with a barrage of great new moves that will propel it to a whole new level of greatness. The defending champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers used an explosive opening assault to crush the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 69-46, and stay unscathed in five starts in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation,...r headtopics.com

Undermanned Maroons exact revenge against Blue EaglesOnly a week after their first encounter, round two between Ateneo de Manila University and University of the Philippines did not disappoint. Read more ⮕

Maroons survive Blue Eagles comeback to draw paybackThe UP Fighting Maroons weathered a huge run by the Ateneo Blue Eagles to exact revenge against their rivals, pulling off a 65-60 win in their UAAP Season 86 second-round showdown. Read more ⮕

Fortea glad to answer UP’s call in return game vs. AteneoTerrence Fortea’s return for University of the Philippines was timely, to say the least. Read more ⮕

UP Maroons exact sweet revengeover Ateneo in 2nd round rematchDefining the News Read more ⮕

UAAP: Fighting Maroons fend off Lady FalconsThe University of the Philippines triumphed over Adamson University to end its two-game losing skid in the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament. Read more ⮕

Abadiano explosion vs Ateneo imminent, says UP coach MonteverdeGerry Abadiano's offensive onslaught against the Ateneo Blue Eagles Sunday was not a surprise, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said, as the guard unleashed his season-high against their Katipunan rivals. Read more ⮕