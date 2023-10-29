Fortea glad to answer UP’s call in return game vs. Ateneo

After suffering a right knee injury during last year’s Finals, the 6-foot-1 gunner made his UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament debut during the squad’s win against Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

UP was without CJ Cansino, who was under the weather due to flu, and JD Cagulangan, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Thus, Fortea’s seven points in only 10 minutes of action was vital for the undermanned squad.

But for Fortea, what’s more important is how State U was able to tally the victory that allowed them to cement their spot as the top team in the standings so far at 8-1. “Masaya ako personally, yun nga, kakabalik ko lang. Pero mas masaya ako sa panalo namin, sobrang saya ko lang talaga nakuha namin yung panalo ngayon,” he said during post-game. headtopics.com

He also admitted that there were still emotions, especially since the last time he stepped foot on the court, it was also a defeat against the Tab Baldwin-led squad in the grandest stage of UAAP basketball.

“Siguro, yung bugso lang ng damdamin, pero parang hindi ko na siya iniinda eh dahil yun nga, natalo kami sa Ateneo, then yung last game ko pa is Ateneo, talo rin kami noon sa Finals,” he recalled. Fortea stressed that he did not feel any jitters despite playing his first game this year in front of more than 17,000 people who were in attendance at the Big Dome. “Andito na ko. Ang mindset ko lang naman is makatulong sa team para makuha yung panalo. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde expressed his pride at how Fortea and the whole squad stepped up after missing some of their vital cogs. “Masaya ako sa nakita ko kasi bukod dun sa panalo, may challenge sa harap , I felt na overcome nila.

