Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at 96

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, died Sunday at 96 at the couple's home in the southern state of Georgia, their nonprofit organization announced. Carter was best known for her work post-White House, as she and her husband championed human rights, democracy and health issues around the world -- all while maintaining a notably humble public image.

She had joined her husband in at-home hospice care on Friday after being diagnosed with dementia in May. "Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving and women's rights, passed away Sunday... at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96," the Carter Center said in a statemen





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96Former United States first lady Rosalynn Carter, who President Jimmy Carter called “an extension of myself” owing to his wife’s prominent role in his administration even as she tirelessly promoted the cause of mental health, died on Sunday at age 96, the Carter Center said. READ:

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86,24 Read more »

Former US president Jimmy Carter turns 99WASHINGTON, United States -- Jimmy Carter, the longest-living US president, turned 99 on Sunday, defying the odds seven months after entering hospice care to notch another birthday.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »

Nick Carter still mourns one year after Aaron Carter's deathOne year after Aaron Carter's death in 2022, Nick Carter still mourns the demise of his brother.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »

Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the worldATLANTA: Jimmy Carter has always been a man of discipline and habit. But the former president will break routine Sunday, putting off his practice of quietly watching church services online to instead celebrate his 99th birthday with his wife, Rosalynn, and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Plains.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

Good news for Parrotheads: New Jimmy Buffett album coming soonThe late singer's final album will feature 14 new tracks

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Jimmy Alapag takes the court as an assistant NBA coach'It’s a huge blessing,' said Alapag. 'It's just a dream come true.'

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »