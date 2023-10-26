Former SunStar Cebu EIC Nini Cabaero among 2023 ‘Glory Awards’ recipients

MARIA Lourdes “Nini” Cabaero, former director of content at SunStar’s integrated digital newsroom and former editor-in-chief of SunStar Cebu, is one of five recipients of the 2023 Gawad Gloria Feliciano, or “Glory Awards,” a community journalism award.The University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UPCMC) posted the results through a press release on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

It’s been decades since I graduated from UP Diliman, and I never expected the alumni to think of me. It came as a surprise. This award is also a recognition of the evolution of community media from traditional to digital,” said Cabaero.Malou Choa-Fagar, president of the UPCMC Alumni Association, which administers the alumni recognition program, said seven jurors voted for them based on the excellence and impact of their work in various mass communication and allied fields.

