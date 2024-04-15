Former Speaker Alvarez Faces Possible Probe Over Anti-Government Statements

FORMER Speaker and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon could potentially face a probe by the House Committee on Ethics over his call to the Armed Forces of the Philippines to withdraw support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“I would kindly urge the former Speaker to be cautious with his words and clear on his intent. At face value, his anti-government statements are unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives and may warrant an ethics case against him,” Dimaporo said. He said the crime of sedition includes a person’s conduct, remarks or speech inciting the public to move against the state or the duly-constituted or elected authority.

“The remarks of the former speaker are uncalled for. That is tantamount to an act of sedition or rebellion,” Pimentel said.

